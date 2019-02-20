Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet 20-Feb-2019 / 15:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Monthly Performance Factsheet The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 January 2019, is now available on the Company's website at: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 20 February 2019 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7576 EQS News ID: 778213 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=778213&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2019 09:12 ET (14:12 GMT)