Wall Street Horizon Partners with Lucena Research to Highlight Pre-Earnings Alternative Data for Stock Forecasting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Lucena Research, a leader in predictive analytics for financial markets, and Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of corporate earnings and events data to institutional investors, announced today that they are bringing to market new combined offerings in the form of actionable signals for investment. Lucena's Data Analytics Suite hosts a collection of carefully vetted elite data sets ready for consumption by investment professionals. Wall Street Horizon's signals have been validated by Lucena's artificial intelligence engine and are now available for assessment and consumption through validation reports, backtest simulations, model portfolios, and smart data feeds.

Lucena's platform is a suite of data science and machine learning modules made available via an intuitive and accessible interface. Users can easily and efficiently automate the assessment and deployment of big data for their own investment style and mandate. In addition, the Data Analytics Suite produces comprehensive assessment reports and empirically validates the data signals historically and perpetually into the future.

Wall Street Horizon is the only corporate events data vendor that delivers market-moving information covering 7,000 assets worldwide and more than 40 corporate event types. Corporate earnings and events data can provide insights into the financial stability of a company before they announce their earnings to the public.

'We are very excited to welcome Wall Street Horizon into our selective data vendors partners. Institutional investors can consume Wall Street Horizon's data confidently knowing it has been thoroughly validated by our trusted, unbiased data scientists and quants. Furthermore, our research uncovered hard to find short signals entries well before they were neutralized by the broad market,' said Erez Katz, co-founder and CEO of Lucena Research.

Buy side consumers can access Wall Street Horizon's data in multiple formats, depending on their needs and in-house research capabilities: 'We are excited to showcase Wall Street Horizon's data in the most actionable and verifiable way. Our platform generates comprehensive reports and simulations to ensure that analysts and portfolio managers are able to scientifically validate corporate earnings and corporate event signals before they commit to additional in-house research, and well before risking capital,' said Katz.

"We are excited to be recognized by Lucena for our extremely accurate and best-in-class event data," said Barry L. Star, founder and CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "Earnings date revisions are extremely valuable and can help uncover unique signals in the market. Through this strategic partnership, clients will have another level of in-demand financial data available on Lucena's powerful platform."

Wall Street Horizon's raw data is available directly from Wall Street Horizon.

Lucena will provide derived offerings in the following formats:

Smart Data Feed: FTP/API/EMail of derived buy/sell signals, confidence scores and projected hold time.

Model Portfolios: A long-only and a short-only portfolio simulation of paper traded portfolios predicated on WSH's features combined with Lucena's traditional technical and fundamental features.

QuantDesk: An interactive toolset to form and validate investment hypotheses predicated on big data.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada web-based application and a growing network of channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com

About Lucena Research

Co-founded in 2014 by entrepreneur and technologist Erez Katz and machine learning expert, Tucker Balch, Ph.D, Lucena Research partners with data providers to develops algorithms that validate and enhance investment strategies through advanced analytics of big data. Lucena's cloud-based AI platform creates a research, discovery, and analysis partnership that enables investment professionals to form, refine, or validate their strategies with confidence and unprecedented visibility into the data. As an industry leader in machine intelligence, Lucena applies science to finance and provides solutions for clients big and small worldwide.

Partner with experts in predictive analytics at Lucenaresearch.com .

