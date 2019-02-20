Why Investors Need to Check Out This Weed StockRemember the market sell-off in the fourth quarter of 2018?It seemed that everything on U.S. stock exchanges-except for a few defensive industries-was deep in the doldrums. And marijuana stocks were hit particularly hard by the sentiment change.This shouldn't come as a surprise. After a prolonged bull market, there has been a tendency for investors to first sell the stocks that went up a lot.That's why technology and cannabis-the two hot sectors prior to the market downturn-took some of the biggest losses as investors turned bearish.But if you decided to bail on marijuana stocks after that pullback,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...