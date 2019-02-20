HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability annual report 2018

Amsterdam, 20 February 2019 - Heineken N.V. today published its first digital-only, combined financial and sustainability annual report.

Our 2018 financial highlights have already been reported in our full-year results media release published on 13 February 2019, which can be viewed on the company website.

We have made significant progress with our sustainability agenda during 2018, with highlights including:

We further reduced emissions in 2018 to 5.5 kg CO 2 equivalent per hectolitre - a 47% decrease over the past decade. We already surpassed our 2020 carbon emissions targets in 2017.





In February 2018, we announced our new Drop the C programme. Our ambition is that 70% of all HEINEKEN's electric and thermal energy needs in production will be covered by renewable sources by 2030. During the year, we embarked on the first 13 renewable projects of this programme. Today, 15% of HEINEKEN's electric and thermal energy sources are renewable.





We reached our 2020 water commitments in 2018, later this year we will announce Every Drop - our 2030 water vision. Our average water consumption at the end of 2018 was 3.5 hectolitres of water per hectolitre of beer, a reduction of 32% since 2008. This figure is even less in water-stressed areas, at 3.2 hectolitres of water per hectolitre of beer. At the end of 2018, we treated 96% of our effluents worldwide.





Our 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaigns continued to receive significant exposure through our Formula 1 partnership. In 69 markets around the world, we dedicated at least 10% of Heineken media spend to responsible drinking campaigns.

The full Heineken N.V. 2018 annual report can be accessed and downloaded from the company website www.theHEINEKENcompany.com (http://www.theheinekencompany.com/).

ENDS

Press enquiries

John-Paul Schuirink

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Chris MacDonald / Aris Hernández

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Please click her for full media release. (http://hugin.info/130667/R/2235662/880257.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire

