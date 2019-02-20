CENTRiC, Indian smartphone manufacturer has announced its participation at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 to launch its 5 new models of smartphones in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphones are aimed across price categories with the target demographic being the youth and first-time smartphone buyers.

Starting from 25th February to 28th February, MWC 2019 is a yearly technology summit which showcases new upcoming technologies by top companies of the world. It is a platform for launching new products and announcing future technology for the global audience.

The new phones are a perfect combination of hardware and software and will ultimately meet the customer requirements. It focuses on the entire gamut of consumer needs which make the product complete and enhances productivity and digital enablement rather than focusing on only one aspect.

Announcing, Mr. Manish Agrawal, Managing Director, CENTRiC Smartphones said: "CENTRiC is a growing smartphone brand focusing on premium style, technology and quality. Ahead of the technology week, we are delighted to launch our new range of handsets at the global technology show, Mobile World Congress Barcelona. At CENTRiC, our focus is to design and create fully loaded smartphones inbuilt with latest features and powerful technology for all our customers."

About CENTRiC India

CENTRiC India, one of country's fastest growing smartphone brand has its operation across 50+ cities across the country. The company has a strong network of 500+ distributors and 23000+ retailers across west, east and north India. The company is determined to provide differentiated technology products to all its domestic and global customers enabling them to connect with the digital world and giving extra capability to expand their ability.

http://www.centricindia.com/

About Priyanka Telecom Group

CENTRiC India is a part of Priyanka Telecom Group. With growing smartphone and feature phone business, the company is committed to its long term vision of providing quality phones to all its customers. With 20 years of experience in mobile handsets and information technology products in India, the company currently employs 500+ employees and a reach of 500+ distributors and 23000+ retail networks

www.priyankatelecom.com

Venue Details Fira De Barcelona Hall no. 6 Booth no. 6L60 Date 25th to 28th Feb

