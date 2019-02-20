OnePlaceMail App Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlace Solutions today announced the general availability of the OnePlaceMail app for Outlook on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. OnePlaceMail app for Outlook enables you to easily include content from Microsoft Outlook to a Microsoft Teams channel or save an email and its attachments to Microsoft SharePoint, further enhancing your productivity.

With seamless capture of content, including critical email attributes and SharePoint metadata, information is managed in SharePoint for additional security, compliance and records management. OnePlace Solutions continues to empower the mobile workforce to achieve greater engagement with SharePoint by allowing you to work within Outlook on all supported environments.

James Fox, CEO, OnePlace Solutions, said, "The OnePlaceMail app for Outlook integrates Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft SharePoint, working across Outlook environments, including mobile devices when saving to SharePoint, and is true to our vision of enabling people in business to do more, simply."

The OnePlaceMail app for Outlook enables Outlook email communication to be moved to Microsoft Teams channels for faster decisions across a modern workplace.

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased to welcome OnePlaceMail app for Outlook by OnePlace Solutions to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

The OnePlaceMail app for Outlook is now available for download on AppSource, working on Outlook-supported devices, including iOS and Android. OnePlace Solutions uses Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Graph API to deliver a scalable cloud solution supporting different devices and form factors.

OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner providing SaaS solutions to enable people in business to do more, simply. The OnePlace Solutions suite of products is used by organizations to increase productivity, empower more effective collaboration, and achieve greater records management and compliance.

Learn more about OnePlace Solutions or OnePlaceMail at www.oneplacesolutions.com.

Download the OnePlaceMail app from its page on Microsoft AppSource.

