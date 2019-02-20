BerGenBio ASA Publishes Annual Report for 2018

BERGEN, Norway, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO) has today approved the Company's Annual Report for 2018 including the complete 2018 Annual Accounts with notes. The report is attached and available for download at www.bergenbio.com in the section: Investors/Financial Reports.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for advanced and aggressive cancers.

The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent.

In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostics test to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib; this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO).

www.bergenbio.com

Contacts

Richard Godfrey

CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown, Carina Jurs, Consilium Strategic Communications

bergenbio@consilium-comms.com

+44-20-3709-5700

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-asa-publishes-annual-report-for-2018,c2745337

The following files are available for download: