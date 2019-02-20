Combined SMS and Email Campaigns Earn 38% More Revenue Than Email-only Campaigns During Valentine's Day Promotions - Omnisend Research

According to the latest research announced by Omnisend, orders coming from email campaigns fell by 12.9% on Valentine's day compared to 2018, while campaigns with SMS and email combined enjoyed more orders around this shopping event.

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend , omnichannel marketing automation platform for ecommerce, has released the latest data on Valentine's day campaigns sent during the week of the amorous shopping holiday.

Key marketers studied during the week of Valentine's day sent twice as many campaigns than a normal business day. Surprisingly, there was a decrease of orders coming from campaigns using only email during the holiday.

Many ecommerce marketers take advantage of Valentine's day for last-minute gifts and customer appreciation campaigns. This is no doubt fueled by the success of 2018, where marketers experienced a peak of orders between the 13th and the 15th of February.

Despite this success, email-exclusive campaigns in 2019 did not live up to 2018 expectations, earning 12.9% less revenue during the three day period.

However, email campaigns sent alongside SMS campaigns were much more successful for retailers. In conjunction with the fall in email revenue during this week, campaigns combining SMS and email experienced 38% more revenue than in 2018.

While this trend shows that consumers were less willing to spend on promotions coming from email channels, deploying SMS campaigns is proving to be even more effective. With many consumers shopping more frequently via mobile, SMS messages are more likely to reach the customer in a shorter amount of time. This immediacy is not often achieved with email marketing.

Omnisend CEO Rytis Lauris offered insight behind the data, stating: "This data shows that marketers should not rely on one channel for holiday and event promotion, as many who did not send SMS campaigns during this week saw a decrease in revenue. Adding more channels into promotions, like SMS, diversifies marketing efforts, leading to better revenue opportunities for online sellers."

About Omnisend: Omnisend is an ecommerce marketing automation suite that empowers marketers of digital commerce with omnichannel marketing features. Leveraging email marketing automation and several channel integrations, Omnisend integrates easily with ecommerce stores. Omnisend is top-rated app in Shopify app store, and also listed in G2Crowd's selection of the Top 50 Products for Marketers 2019.