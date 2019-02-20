A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest master data management engagement for a leading US retailer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the retailer build a holistic master data management framework to address the key challenges faced by them.

To sustain a competitive advantage in today's complex retail scenario, businesses will have to develop a robust master data management strategy. This especially holds true in the retail sector as the data type, the format, and the platform used to manage and assess data may vary across business units. Owing to this a major problem for players in the retail industry revolves around structuring and consolidating disparate datasets to improve their business functions while bridging the gap between rhetoric and reality.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known private industrial corporation in the US with 15,000+ stores spread globally. The organization is divided into three retail divisions namely- automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods. A decentralized master data management model put significant cost savings out of reach for the client. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its data analytics expertise to address master data challenges. They wanted to develop an effective master data management strategy, that would help them improve compliance and spend visibility while driving profits.

"Effective data management is not the only issue of concern for retailers, data security is also emerging as an important aspect of master data management and has a special effect on a retailers' attempt to centralize data," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:To help the client tackle the core challenges, the analytics experts at Quantzig developed a holistic approach to master data management which helped them access the information at their fingertips. The devised framework also increased sales and reduced costs, leading to an annual savings of $8M.

A master data management strategy addresses core data challenges faced by every enterprise to ensure effective management of data as an enterprise asset.

Quantzig's master data management solutions helped the client to:

Improve sales and reduce costs

Develop a structured approach to master data management

Quantzig's master data management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Centralizing the master data management system to gain an accurate view of data

Identifying new cross-selling and up-selling opportunities

