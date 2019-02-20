Harvard Business School Online Announces Two New Courses, Leadership Principles and Global Business

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School Online is launching two new courses this spring for professionals looking to broaden their business skills and accelerate their careers. Leadership Principles will help new and aspiring leaders unleash their potential and cultivate high-performing teams. Global Business will help individuals turn the uncertainty of today's global economy into business opportunities.

Leadership Principles brings the Harvard Business School approach to leadership development online through interactive exercises and learning tools that enable students to establish and apply their leadership style, and give and receive feedback from peers. The course was developed and will be taught by Harvard Business School Professors Joshua Margolis and Anthony Mayo.

In Global Business, participants will learn from real-world leaders as they analyze and debate the implications of macroeconomic indicators, public policies, and other global phenomena in order to make better business decisions. The course was developed and will be taught by Harvard Business School Professor Forest Reinhardt.

"We're pleased to offer these new courses to help leaders better drive their businesses and propel their careers during volatile times," said Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online. "Joshua Margolis and Tony Mayo are extraordinary faculty who will instill confidence and strengthen leadership capabilities for professionals ready to take the next step. Forest Reinhardt is a world-class economist who will equip participants with the tools they need to anticipate and capitalize on global developments."

Both certificate programs start in May. For more information about course dates and cost, visit online.hbs.edu.

