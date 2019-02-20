Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquired 73,302 shares on the vesting of a grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") originally made on April 13, 2016 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2016-2018 performance cycle and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period.