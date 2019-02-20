The "Strategic Evaluation of Opportunities in the Polish Automotive Market, 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2022, Exceeding 825,000 LV Sales, Driven by Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers and a Stable Economy

Automotive is the second largest industry in Poland that plays a key role in the Polish economy and provides employment to more than 187,000 residents. Because of geographical proximity and membership in the European Union, the Polish automotive industry exports 80% of its production to the EU markets. The study features detailed import and export breakdown by the categories of automotive products (passenger vehicles (PVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), buses, automotive parts, and other products) and the fastest-growing part segments.

Several multi-national OEMs assemble PVs (such as FIAT and Opel) and commercial vehicles (such as Volkswagen and MAN), as well as buses (such as MAN and Volvo) on the territory of Poland. Toyota and Mercedes-Benz have chosen Poland for their engine production plants. In the entire Polish automotive industry, there are only 3 companies with Polish capital, and all of them focus on the manufacturing of buses. The supply chain of the Polish automotive industry consists of more than 1000 companies and suppliers.

Even big, internationally recognized brands, such as Bridgestone, Delphi Technologies, Faurecia, Magneti Marelli, Michelin, TRW, and Valeo, supply assembly parts to Polish-based manufacturers. When all companies that are involved in the manufacturing of motor vehicles in Poland are put on the map, one region is clearly distinguished as the center of automotive manufacturing, the Silesian region, which accounts for 70% of the country's vehicle production.

The sales of new PVs experienced strong growth at 9.2% CAGR in the last 5 years because of a stable Polish economy and increasing purchasing power of Polish consumers. Nevertheless, the Polish automotive industry is also characterized by a high volume of used car imports, which amounted to 1.04 million units in 2016. Until 2017, import of used vehicles was more than 2 times larger than the volume of new vehicle registrations. The consequence of largely used car imports is increasing age of Polish vehicle parc, which creates demand for replacement parts in the aftermarket. The study provides a strategic overview of the Polish aftermarket, including key trends and dynamics, market size by part category in 2017 and 2022, and aftermarket revenue breakdown by sales channel.

Lastly, according to Polish manufacturers and distributors of automotive parts, the trend that will have the biggest impact on the Polish automotive industry is electromobility. The Polish government has already started execution of its Electromobility Plan, the goal of which is to have 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) on Polish roads by 2025. Despite EV purchase incentives placed by the government, Poland faces powerful restraints that prevent the EV market from growing.

Companies Mentioned

Bridgestone

Delphi Technologies

FIAT

Faurecia

Magneti Marelli

Mercedes-Benz

Michelin

Opel

TRW

Toyota

Valeo

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

PV Sales and Production in Poland

PV and LCV Sales in Poland 2022

Fleet and Leasing Market in Poland

Polish Automotive Aftermarket Size

Poland LV Aftermarket

Key Conclusions

2. Research Scope, Objectives and Definitions

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Definitions in the Automotive Market in Poland

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

3. Macroeconomic Analysis of Poland

Comparison of the Polish and EU Economy

Foreign Direct Investment in Poland

Foreign Direct Investment in Poland Automotive Market

Import of Automotive Products into Poland

Export of Automotive Products from Poland

PESTLE Analysis of Poland

4. Automotive Market in Poland

European LV Sales in 2017

European LV Production in 2017

Structure of the Automotive Market in Poland

Motor Vehicle Production in Poland

Prominent Polish Automotive Participants

Motor Vehicle Sales in the CEE Region and Poland

PV and LCV Sales in Poland 2022

Company Fleets Poland Vs CEE

Poland Fleet and Leasing Market

Motor Vehicle Production in the CEE and Poland

Automotive Parts Production in Poland

Key Automotive Parts Suppliers by Segment

Automotive Market Map of Poland

Poland as a European Distribution Hub

Poland as a R&D and Innovation Hub

Key Associations in the Automotive Market in Poland

5. Polish Automotive Aftermarket

Key Market Dynamics in the Aftermarket

Automotive Aftermarket Manufacturer-level Parts Revenue

Used PV Imports into Poland

Market for Imported Used Vehicles in CEE

Number of LVs on Road in Poland

Poland LV Aftermarket Revenue Distribution by Sales Channel

Case Study Opel Retail Club

LV Aftermarket Key Parts Distributors in Poland

6. Automotive Trends in Poland

Introduction of Low-emission Zones in Europe

EV Market Outlook 2017 Europe

Barometer of the Automotive Parts Market in Poland

Electromobility Development in Poland

Polish Governmental Plans in EV Development

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

EV Market eMobility Ecosystem in Poland

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities Automotive Market

Strategic Imperatives for Automotive Market Participants

8. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

