Today, Aging2.0 announces the Caregiving Collective, its latest initiative to support innovators in aging around the world. This program, launched in partnership with digital innovation consulting company Shapeable, is building a data-driven insight, solutions and matchmaking platform that connects innovators with providers looking for next-generation and cost-effective solutions.

"The Caregiving Collective will turn the Aging2.0 global community into a platform for collective intelligence and collaborative action. It will allow our 30,000-person network across 70 city chapters in 22 countries to share their wisdom, knowledge and best practices and help make caregiving more efficient and effective," said Stephen Johnston, Co-founder, Aging2.0.

"Of our eight Grand Challenges (www.aging2.com/grandchallenges), we see caregiving as the 'gateway' topic; having the highest impact and relevance for all our partners and society at large. We are co-developing the Caregiving Collective with our Charter Partners in 2019, and will expand this approach to the remaining Grand Challenges over time," said Katy Fike, Co-founder, Aging2.0.

The Caregiving Collective will build a knowledge system that captures all of the issues and solutions faced by the Aging2.0 community to address the massive shortage of innovations for our rapidly aging societies. The digital tool is being developed by Shapeable.ai, drawing on their experience building technology solutions for the World Economic Forum, among other global organizations. The team includes world-leading graph database practitioners and AI and machine learning experts.

"P&G Ventures is delighted to be a Charter Partner of the Caregiving Collective, and we look forward to finding and partnering with startups from around the world," said Alan Goldstein, Associate Director, P&G Ventures, Procter Gamble. "With the number of new companies in the space increasing exponentially, we need a robust and scalable way to ensure that we connect with breakthrough ideas in our core focus areas of continence care, de-risking showering/bathing, mobility, skin health management, and personal hygiene."

In addition to P&G ventures, other founding Charter partners of the new initiative include SOMPO Digital Lab, Genworth, Irvine Health Foundation and the Centre for Aging Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest. As part of the Caregiving Collective, Aging2.0 is also partnering with VOICE (www.voice-global.org), based at the UK National Innovation Centre for Ageing, to tap into their database of citizen-driven insights and thousands of conversations with older adults and caregivers since 2007.

Aging2.0 is a global network with a mission to accelerate innovation to improve the lives of older people around the world. It has 30,000 subscribers across 70+ volunteer-run chapters in 22 countries and 100+ corporate partners, including Procter Gamble, Google for Startups and SOMPO Holdings.

Shapeable is a digital innovation consultancy that enables customers to navigate complex global challenges and solve them collaboratively, with the help of AI, data, and systems modelling. Its team of specialized individuals has a proven track record of delivering high-stakes, complex projects globally.

