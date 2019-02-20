Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is mostly full of good news, with several companies getting positive assessments from analysts while Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) makes a big push into the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market with its latest acquisition.Since most of the news is marijuana-stock-specific today, rather than major events impacting the industry as a whole, let's get right into today's biggest winners.TLRY StockStarting off with the most impressive gains in the marijuana news today, we have Tilray Inc.TLRY stock climbed nearly seven percent in early-morning trading today and finds itself up about the same over the past five.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...