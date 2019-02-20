The "Effective Risk Management in Aircraft Leasing and Aviation Finance 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A seminar that will focus on the issues in aviation investment risk management and the extensive transactional support that is required. The in-depth programme will provide the information needed by professionals such as bankers, operators', technical managers, asset lessors, lessees and legal.
Hear about:
Who Should Attend?
Anyone involved in financing, leasing, operation and supply and management of aviation assets including airlines, lessors, analysts, banks, financiers, manufacturers and lawyers.
Agenda
- Overview of Current Market Place Key Risks Faced
- The Transaction Life-Cycle
- Due Diligence Industry Best Practice
- Credit Evaluation Portfolio Diversification
- Post Closing Contract Risk Management Process
- Insurance
- Defaults Repossession Planning
- Case Study: A Practical Exercise
- Emerging Issues to Consider Risk Mitigation
Speakers
- Michael Tan Consultant in Risk Management, formerly with Standard Chartered Bank
- Ed Hansom Chief Investment Officer, Sirius Aviation Capital
- Angus Williamson ex Head of Risk, AWAS
- Michael Dowling Chief Risk Officer, DAE Capital
