The "Effective Risk Management in Aircraft Leasing and Aviation Finance 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A seminar that will focus on the issues in aviation investment risk management and the extensive transactional support that is required. The in-depth programme will provide the information needed by professionals such as bankers, operators', technical managers, asset lessors, lessees and legal.

Hear about:

Overview of Current Market Place Key Risks faced

The Transaction Lifecycle

Industry Best Practice for Due Diligence

Credit Evaluation Portfolio Diversification

Insurance issues

Defaults Repossession Planning

Post Closing Contract Risk Management Process

Emerging Issues to Consider Risk Mitigation

Who Should Attend?

Anyone involved in financing, leasing, operation and supply and management of aviation assets including airlines, lessors, analysts, banks, financiers, manufacturers and lawyers.

Agenda

Overview of Current Market Place Key Risks Faced

The Transaction Life-Cycle

Due Diligence Industry Best Practice

Credit Evaluation Portfolio Diversification

Post Closing Contract Risk Management Process

Insurance

Defaults Repossession Planning

Case Study: A Practical Exercise

Emerging Issues to Consider Risk Mitigation

Speakers

Michael Tan Consultant in Risk Management, formerly with Standard Chartered Bank

Ed Hansom Chief Investment Officer, Sirius Aviation Capital

Angus Williamson ex Head of Risk, AWAS

Michael Dowling Chief Risk Officer, DAE Capital

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65ksdj/1day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005725/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Commercial Aerospace, Aircraft