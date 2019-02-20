PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Exercise of employee share options, mandatory notification of trade and resolution to increase share capital

Oslo (Norway), 20 February 2019 - Exercise of employee share options, mandatory notification of trade and resolution to increase the share capital in PCI Biotech Holding ASA (the "Company").

1. Options exercised and mandatory notification of trade on 20 February 2019

Participants in the Company's share option program have on 20 February 2019 exercised a total number of 61,000 share options. Out of these share options 30,000 were exercised at a strike price of NOK 19.24, 15,000 share options were exercised at a strike price of NOK 7.84, 11,000 share options were exercised at a strike price of NOK 3.26 and 5,000 share options were exercised at a strike price of NOK 21.48.

Out of the total number of exercised share options, 5,000 share options at a strike price of NOK 21.48 and 6,000 share options at a strike price of NOK 3.26 are exercised by the primary insider Gaël L'Hévéder (CBDO), who has sold 5,300 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 25.75 per share in order to finance the cash and tax impact of the share option exercise. After the transaction Mr. L'Hévéder hold 67,700 shares and 10,000 share options in the Company.

Out of the total number of exercised share options, 30,000 share options at a strike price of NOK 19.24 are exercised by the primary insider Hans Olivecrona (CMO), who has sold all 30,000 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 25.75 per share. After the transaction Mr. Olivecrona hold 0 shares and 60,000 share options in the Company.

This announcement also represents a mandatory notification of trade, which is submitted by the Company on behalf of the primary insiders.

2. Resolution to increase the share capital

Following the exercise of share options on 20 February 2019, the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2018, has decided to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 183,000 by issuing 61,000 new shares, each share of par value NOK 3.00. Subsequent to the transaction, the Company's share capital will be NOK 111,677,670 divided into 37,225,890 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00 and each giving one vote at the Company's general meeting. The capital increase will result in gross proceeds of NOK 838 060.

Contact information:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO

rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



