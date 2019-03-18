Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increased Share Capital Following Exercise of Employee Share Options

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An individual participant in Nordic Nanovector ASA's (the "Company") (OSE:NANO) previous share option program, not being a primary insider, has exercised a total number of 17,392 options through exercise of a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. 14,374 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 30.00 per share, and 3,018 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 14.24. Each free-standing warrant gives the right to receive one share in the Company.

Following exercise of the 17,392 free-standing warrants, the Company's registered share capital was increased by NOK 3,478.40 through issuance of 17,392 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, against payment of a total subscription price of NOK 474,196. Following the share capital increase the Company has a share capital of NOK 10,937,520.60 divided on 54,687,603 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37 -targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--increased-share-capital-following-exercise-of-employee-share-options,c2765353