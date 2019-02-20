Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification 20-Feb-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 15 February 2019 RhythmOne plc ("RhythmOne" or the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification The PDMR notifications below made under Article 19.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") relate to the vesting of restricted stock units granted under the terms of the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr. Jorg Nowak 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Revenue Officer b) Initial Initial Notification Notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RhythmOne plc b) LEI 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial Ordinary shares of GBP0.10 each instrument, type of in the Company ("Ordinary instrument Shares") Identification code GB00BYW0RC64 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 1,827 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting of 5,946 RSUs granted under the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc. The vesting of the 5,946 RSUs originally occurred during August and September 2018. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.726 1,827 d) Aggregated information: - -Aggregated volume -Aggregated volume: 1,827 Ordinary Shares - -Price -Aggregated price: GBP3,153.40 e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange For further enquiries: Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney IR@rhythmone.com RhythmOne plc Nomad for RhythmOne Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett Jen Clarke Ben Roberts (UK) 020 7383 5100 Broker for RhythmOne Whitman Howard (Broker) Nick Lovering Hugh Rich (UK) 020 7659 1234 About RhythmOne RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions.?Led by advanced TV and powered by one of the most efficient and effective programmatic platforms, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers - including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence - helping to drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform - inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology - is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com. - End - ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7568 EQS News ID: 778073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

