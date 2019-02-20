UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 20
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8365
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st December 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2018 month end at 83.65 pence per share.
The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:20 February 2019