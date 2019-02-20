sprite-preloader
20.02.2019
PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 20

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8365GG00BXDZMK6331st December 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2018 month end at 83.65 pence per share.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:20 February 2019


