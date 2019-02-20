Novasep Announces the Success of Its Consent Solicitation Extending the Maturity of Its Notes

LYON, France, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

All resolutions were approved by 100% of the participating Noteholders and C Warrantholders

Noteholders representing 99.9% of total outstanding principal amount participated

Novasep Holding S.A.S ("Novasep"), a leading supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that the consent solicitation that was launched on January 31, 2019 (the "Consent Solicitation") has achieved a successful outcome.

The Consent Solicitation was launched in order to, inter alia:

A. extend the maturity of the senior notes in an initial aggregate principal amount of €181,718,112 due May 31, 2019 issued on November 3, 2016 by Novasep (ISIN: FR0013213568, Common Code 151496652) (the "Notes") to May 31, 2022 (the "Notes Maturity Extension"),

B. extend the maturity of the C warrants expiring on May 31, 2019 issued by Novasep on November 3, 2016 (ISIN FR0013213576, Common Code 151497047) (the "C Warrants") to May 31, 2022 (the "C Warrants Maturity Extension"),

C. approve the waiver of certain conditions of the terms and conditions of the Notes, amend certain terms and conditions of the Notes and C Warrants and appoint DIIS Group as new representative ("Représentant de la masse") of the holders of Notes (the "Noteholders") and of the holders of C Warrants (the "C Warrantholders") all as detailed in a consent solicitation memorandum dated January 31, 2019 prepared by Novasep in connection with the Consent Solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum").

The general meetings of the Noteholders and of the C Warrantholders held on February 19, 2019 approved all of the foregoing.

Michel Spagnol, Novasep's CEO and Chairman, said:

"I am delighted that our shareholders and bondholders have confirmed their confidence in Novasep and its Rise-2 growth strategy. We currently observe very good dynamics in most of our main markets and notably in the biologics segment, which is an area of key focus for Novasep. In addition, five of our key customer's products (small-molecules) were successively approved by the FDA in 2018, ensuring a significant growth driver for Novasep."

The Consent Solicitation Memorandum and all related documentation are available upon request (i) at the registered office of Novasep, (ii) at the specified office of Société Générale, acting as centralizing agent, 32, rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 France (Phone + 33 2 51 85 65 93 - agobligataire.fr@socgen.com) and (iii) on Novasep's website (www.novasep.com) in the Investors section.

About Novasep

Novasep is a global provider of cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing solutions for life sciences molecules and fine chemicals. Novasep's unique offering includes process development services, purification equipment and turnkey processes, contract manufacturing services and complex active molecules to serve pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, fine chemical, food and functional ingredients as well as fermentation and chemical commodities industries.

http://www.novasep.com

