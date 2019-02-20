Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Jens Bager

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Position/Status

Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Better Collective A/S

b) LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares





ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 64.975 200,000

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction

2019-02-20

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.10 p.m. CET on February 20, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

