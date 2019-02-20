Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the company will showcase its IoT solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019 from February 25 28, at the Fira Gran Via Barcelona, Spain.

Sierra Wireless will exhibit in the GSMA Innovation City, Hall 4, Stand 4A30, demonstrating how the company is empowering customers to reimagine their future in a connected world. Exciting demos include:

Smart safety ring: Sierra Wireless and Nimb will showcase the world's first cellular-connected safety ring, designed to make it easier than ever to call for help with just the push of a button and without a cellphone. Visitors can try on the ring and learn how a hidden panic button is used to send emergency alerts to friends and family members, first responders and nearby members of the Nimb community. Nimb's smart safety ring is connected using Sierra Wireless' Smart SIM and HL78 LPWA module and managed using the AirVantage IoT platform, all delivered in one tightly integrated bundle.

Sierra Wireless and Nimb will showcase the world's first cellular-connected safety ring, designed to make it easier than ever to call for help with just the push of a button and without a cellphone. Visitors can try on the ring and learn how a hidden panic button is used to send emergency alerts to friends and family members, first responders and nearby members of the Nimb community. Nimb's smart safety ring is connected using Sierra Wireless' Smart SIM and HL78 LPWA module and managed using the AirVantage IoT platform, all delivered in one tightly integrated bundle. Beverage inventory management: Sierra Wireless and HCL Technologies invite visitors to experience a connected beer keg that showcases how near real-time monitoring of critical data answers key questions, such as has the keg been opened, is the beer cold enough, how much beer has been consumed, does the brewery know when a refill is needed and is the brewery invoicing only for the beer consumed enabling an exact pour every time and the ability to replace the keg before customers are waiting. Enjoy a sample and find out how this solution works.

Sierra Wireless' LPWA modules and gateways will also be showcased in the Deutsche Telekom booth 3M31 as part of their demonstration on the Deutsche Telekom IoT Solution Designer, an online tool for IoT developers, and in the Idemia booth 6H30 as part of LPWA demonstrations.

Thought Leadership Presentation Theatre

Sierra Wireless will host daily in-booth expert presentations on topics ranging from LPWA and the evolution of 4G/5G IoT to IoT security and data orchestration. Visitors will hear from Sierra Wireless leaders including Chief Technology Officer, Philippe Guillemette; Vice President and General Manager of IoT Solutions, Olivier Pauzet; and Director of Technology Partnership Development, Nicolas Damour. For access to the full presentation schedule and to reserve your seat, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/landing/mwc-barcelona-2019.

8th Mobile IoT Summit

On February 24th at the Hesperia Barcelona Tower Hotel, Sierra Wireless will partner with Nimb to demonstrate how the company's LWPA modules connect Nimb's GPS-enabled smart safety ring. Attendees can visit Sierra Wireless and Nimb in the entry hall during breaks and a networking cocktail reception.

4 Years From Now

Sierra Wireless will take part in 4 Years From Now (4YFN), held on February 25-27 at the Fira Montjuïc, Hall 8 in the Mobile IoT Experience Zone. Using Sierra Wireless' mangOH Red open source industrial-grade platform, the company will illustrate how LTE-M and NB-IoT are accelerating applications in the Industrial IoT. Visitors will interact with a demo showcasing two devices communicating with each other using the cloud and LPWA connectivity. Sierra Wireless' Director of Developer Programs, Thibault Cantegrel, will be on hand to explain how to get started using mangOH and Sierra Wireless' LPWA modules to develop IoT applications. Attendees can enter for a chance to win a mangOH Red, set-up with Sierra Wireless' LPWA WP7702 module and 100MB of data.

Follow StartwithSierra on Twitter for the latest news and developments.

To view the full conference program, visit https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/conference-programmes/

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005795/en/

Contacts:

Kim Homeniuk

Sierra Wireless

Media Relations

phone: +1 604 233 8028

pr@sierrawireless.com

David Climie

Sierra Wireless

Investor Relations

phone: +1 604 321 1137

dclimie@sierrawireless.com