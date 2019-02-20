sprite-preloader
20.02.2019
PR Newswire

Alkermes to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. BST) from New York, NY. The audio portion of the fireside chat may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and oncology. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

