Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (formerly, Duckworth Capital Corp.) (TSXV: SPOT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of its common shares of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on February 21, 2019 under the ticker symbol "SPOT".

About GoldSpot

GoldSpot is a technology company that leverages machine learning to reduce capital risk, while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. GoldSpot combines proprietary technology with traditional domain expertise, offering a front-to-back service solution to its partners. GoldSpot's solutions target big data problems, making full use of historically unutilized data to better comprehend resource property potential. GoldSpot has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including service offerings, staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of its own artificial-intelligence driven trading platform.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette, President, CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

647-992-9837

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Examples of such statements include the intention to resume trading of the Company's shares, which remains subject to regulatory approval. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: satisfying conditions under the Amalgamation Agreement; satisfying the requirements of the TSXV with respect to the acquisition and the qualifying transaction; consumer interest in the Company's services and products; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in the Company's initial public offering prospectus dated July 28, 2017, a copy of which may be obtained on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42952