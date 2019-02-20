Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Welcomes New Faces to Sales and Customer Service Teams

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Lund's Fisheries Inc. is excited to welcome two new hires, Jeff Lang and Donna Pimental. Jeff will be joining our Sales & Marketing team, while Donna will be joining our Customer Service team.

"As a 30 year veteran of the industry, Jeff's expertise in scallop imports is recognized throughout the seafood business, and we look forward to his input in expanding our imported scallop and squid offerings," said Randy Spencer, Director of Sales & Marketing.

Jeff will also bring his extensive scallop sourcing knowledge to his role in providing sales advice in retail, wholesale, and commodity situations.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of expanding the presence of Sea Legend™ brand products domestically and internationally," said Jeff.

Donna Pimental, a seafood industry veteran herself, will be joining Lund's Fisheries Inc. on our Customer Service team. Donna will be heading up the support functions at our New Bedford location, as well as integrating sales and purchasing functions with our corporate office in Cape May, New Jersey. Donna brings a wealth of knowledge in facilitating imports, domestic supply chain logistics and order fulfillment.

Jeff Lang can be reached at (508) 878-7474 or via email at JLang@LundsFish.com and Donna Pimental can be reached at (508) 994-8600 or via email at DPimental@LundsFish.com.

About Lund's Fisheries

Lund's Fisheries Inc. is a vertically integrated family owned and operated business, supplying the globe since 1954 in Sea Legend™ branded quality products. Operating processing facilities and vessels in California and New Jersey, with a focus on Squid, Scallop and Pelagic species, Lund's Fisheries Inc. has a long history of quality and integrity. "With the addition of Jeff and Donna, Lund's will continue to focus on building and maintaining long term relationships with customers as well as suppliers. Trust and confidence are integral to our success" added Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries Inc.

SOURCE: Lund's Fisheries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536265/Lunds-Fisheries-Welcomes-New-Faces-to-Sales-and-Customer-Service-Teams