Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of CEO

Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (announced today that President and CEO Glenn W. Milligan has resigned due to serious ongoing health complications, effective immediately. Teresa McWilliams, Chief Financial Officer, will resume as interim CEO. The Board has begun a search for Mr. Milligan's successor.

Donald Bennett, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented, 'For several months, Mr. Milligan has suffered from serious health issues for which he continues to receive medical treatment. Mr. Milligan's family has expressed their sincere appreciation for the privacy extended to them during this difficult time."

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company whose primary focus is the identification, acquisition, management, and aggressive growth of companies in the burgeoning biometrics vertical. The Company's M&A model targets enterprises with key common attributes including stellar management, robust margins with high-growth potential. As it expands, Aluf's overall portfolio of products and services will include secure, scalable, digital cyber security solutions for hyper-positive human identification, access management, and customized software development.

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain 'forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AHIX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Teresa McWilliams

Interim CEO and CFO

866-793-1110

www.alufinc.com

SOURCE: Aluf Holdings, Inc.

