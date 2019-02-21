Cipla and Wellthy Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Offer Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases

MUMBAI, India, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) (hereafter referred to as "Cipla") and Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited ("Wellthy Therapeutics") today announced that they have entered into a partnership to offer a combination of pharmacotherapy and digital therapeutics for improved patient outcomes in the chronic therapies of Diabetology and Cardiology.

Under the agreement, a multi-lingual clinically-validated digital disease management platform will be made available to patients living with diabetes or cardiovascular diseases via doctors' clinics or co-packaging on select Cipla brands. The platform brings together behavioral science, real-world clinical evidence and artificial intelligence to provide real-time monitoring, coaching and advice to patients, and virtual clinical assistance to doctors.

This partnership is a result of Cipla's campaign, Innoventia, which was envisioned as a first-of-its-kind challenge by an Indian pharmaceutical company to encourage innovation-led entrepreneurship and to harness disruptive ideas in healthcare to fulfil unmet patient needs.

Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla, said, "The future of healthcare will be driven by increased use of technology, and this partnership gives Cipla the ability to offer this combination of prescription drugs and artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics to patients in cardio-metabolic health. It will allow patients to make informed decisions and take charge of their own health. By pairing our pharmacotherapy strengths with the digital approach to healthcare taken by Wellthy Therapeutics, Cipla will add to its diversified portfolio in the cardio-metabolic area to provide holistic care to patients from awareness, diagnosis and compliance to wellbeing."

Abhishek Shah, Co-founder & CEO of Wellthy Therapeutics, said, "We are excited to work with Cipla to bring digital therapeutics to patients in India. Companion digital therapeutics are redefining the treatment of chronic conditions, by helping personalize and simplify disease management for patients and driving precision clinical insights to clinicians. With the combination of Cipla's world-class formulations and clinically-validated digital therapeutics of Wellthy Therapeutics, we look forward to helping empower and inspire millions of patients to achieve better sustainable health outcomes."

