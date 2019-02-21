SV Advisory Group: 'Smart Securities' Pioneer Thomas Carter says, Trillion-Dollar Digital Transformation of Capital Markets is Underway.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Whether you call them smart securities, digital securities or security tokens the post-ICO, compliant approach to blockchain-based venture fundraising is poised to unlock trillions of dollars of capital market value.

At the forefront of the smart securities, revolution is Thomas Carter, a 30-year fintech innovator and CEO of DealBox, a digital securities issuance and investment platform.

DealBox has gained attention lately with the creation of a feature-rich, and robust platform using a proprietary token technology built on the Stellar Lumens (XLM) blockchain protocol that gives issuers and investors a savvy approach to being first-in-line to the smart securities opportunity.

Thomas on the Recent Evolution of Capital Markets:

The 2012 JOBS act enabled retail investors to begin participating in the growth of early-stage companies in a compliant way via crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending.

2017 was the year of the ICO or Initial Coin Offering in which thousands of companies issued blockchain-based, "utility" tokens to raise capital.

At the end of 2018 what was apparent was that raising capital with digital tokens was efficient and viable. What also became apparent was that regulatory oversight was badly needed.

What we are seeing now is that the regulatory framework is evolved and the infrastructure is evolved. For those who understand the new smart securities paradigm, it's game on.

Going forward, in order for broader adoption to occur, educating the market on the advantages of smart securities is where the focus will need to be.

Advantages of Smart Securities

A smart security is a blockchain-based digital ownership claim in an underlying asset such as real estate, private placements, equities, debt, and other instruments of intrinsic value.

The untapped value of the global private equity market for smart securities alone is estimated to be worth $70 trillion.

Smart securities are superior to traditional instruments in that they offer programmable functionality which eliminates back-office friction and costs.

Being blockchain-based, they are also an immutable and easily-audited data record bringing greater transparency and trust to capital market workflows.

Smart securities provide fractional ownership, access to 24/7 global markets, automated compliance, rapid settlement, and increased liquidity.

Thomas on DealBox:

DealBox is the culmination of 25 years of venture capital funding experience. DealBox has been setting the standard for how data is presented and shared in private equity investment workflow.

We've taken that novel approach to investor-centric workflow optimization and have integrated compliance and technology for the issuance of and investment in smart securities.

We currently have 18 high-growth industry ventures in various stages of our issuance process. Our DLBX smart token offers a 25% revenue distribution of DealBox gross profits to accredited investors.

Smart securities are the next evolution of capital markets. DealBox empowers issuers and investors with an intelligent platform to participate in that evolution.

