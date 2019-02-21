NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced that Bio-IDiom and the Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem" were named winners of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a globally recognized award for design.NEC's Bio-IDiom won in the Government / Institutions category of the Service Design discipline. The Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem," which was created by a consortium of leading organizations and companies that are contributing to the medical field, including NEC, the Kitahara Group (Medical Corporation KNI, Kitahara Medical Strategies International Co., Ltd.), Tama Art University and Sobu Co., Ltd. won in the Health category of the Service Design discipline. Each year, Hannover, Germany-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the world's oldest independent design organizations, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.Bio-IDiom and the Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem" won over a 67-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. Bio-IDiom was awarded as a multimodal biometric authentication solution for designing secure, safe, efficient and equal services. The Hachioji Model: "Sustainable Healthcare Ecosystem" won as a model that combines the clinical information and knowhow of medical institutions with the intentions of citizens to build a community-oriented healthcare service. The competition included more than 6,400 entries submitted from 50 countries in hopes of receiving an award.More information about iF award-winning products, projects and concepts can be found in the "Design Excellence" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.About the iF DESIGN AWARDFor 66 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design/UX, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.