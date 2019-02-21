NetCents Technology Partners With Results by Design to Roll Out Payment Platform Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21 2019 NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a five-year ISO/Reseller Agreement with Results by Design, LLC ("RBD"). RBD is now partnered with NetCents to begin deploying the NetCents cryptocurrency payment platform to financial institutions, merchant acquirers and card issuers globally.

RBD's extensive experience in all aspects of the merchant acquiring, payment technology and card-issuing industries, compliment NetCents customer acquisition, distribution and revenue model.

For 30 years, RBD's executives have been instrumental in building and serving some of the largest brands like VISA, with the underlined technology and business processes which interface with financial institutions protocols, now used by todays leading payment gateways, payment terminals, POS Systems and enterprise applications.

RBD has worked with Ingenico, Verifone, Visa, US Bank, MasterCard, Mobil, IBM, Kodak, Disney Store, Gap, World Duty Fee Group, Epson, and others.

In addition to the appointment of RBD President Don Sieb and Consultant Eric Turille to the Company's Board of Advisors, NetCents welcomes Business Development Manager, Sharon Predes and Senior Partner, Jim Troy to the Advisory Board. Sharon's 25 years of business development and management experience with MasterCard International and Wells Fargo Bank brings NetCents tremendous insight into merchant and consumer behaviors. Sharon also provides a deeper perspective to NetCents credit card program, rolling out this year in North America followed by Asia and Europe.

Jim Troy's tenured payment industry experience and reputation compliment his business acumen and essential relationships with payment processors, international terminal manufacturers and independent sales organizations (ISO's).Jim Troy stated, "Introducing new payment methodologies to the payment industry is not an easy task. Our firsthand experience working with NetCents has given us tremendous confidence to deploy the NetCents platform to our network of strategic partners and financial institutions."

As a former VP of Indirect Channel Development at Ingenico, Jim was responsible for developing Ingenico's channel strategies, offering integrated payment solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturer's "OEM's", Independent Software Vendor's "ISV's", and Value-Added Resellers "VAR's" who provide POS solutions for North American tier one and two retailers. Jim's insight and experience compliments NetCents 30 technical integrations including, (15) POS systems, CRM's, payment gateways POS terminal manufacturers, and leading e-commerce platforms like Shopify.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with RBD and adding such experienced payments executives to our Advisory Board who have decades of experience working with some of the largest companies in the payments and financial services industry. As we continue to roll out our technology and platform, this partnership validates our vision of being a disruptive player in the payment processing industry." stated NetCents CEO, Clayton Moore.

Sharon Predes further stated, "NetCents understands our marketplace and has delivered a cryptocurrency platform any payment technology company or payment processor should consider implementing, and they make it easy to license or resell to their merchants."

About RBD

Results by Design provides subject matter expertise, business process outsourcing and advisory services to payment industry organizations. RBD specializes in integrating current and future based payment technologies with legacy technologies which streamline consumer and merchant buying experiences. RBD delivers custom designed strategies and product delivery methods that enhance revenue modeling, user-expectations and cost reductions opportunities to consumer and payment industry steak-holders.

RBD works with firms to maximize their potential by:

Analyzing product pricing and cost to identify areas of improvement that significantly impacts market readiness and business bottom lines.

Leveraging ties to banks, processors, financial institutions, ISO/MSP, enterprise merchants to drive new business in multi-national and emerging market industries.

Business and resource planning for sales and distribution channel execution

https://www.resultsbydesignconsulting.com

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry-free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online.

NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com

or contact Investor Relations at Investor@net-cents.com

