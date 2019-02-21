This year, Finland Pavilion (5C41) at MWC19 Barcelona will host altogether 19 innovative Finnish tech SMEs, several of which will be announcing new product launches at the largest mobile event in the world. Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner will open the Women in Tech evening reception on Monday with a keynote about digital transformation and 5G.

While the rest of the world is getting used to the idea of changing their business with 5G, Finland is already exploring 6G and envisioning a data-driven society, enabled by near-instant, unlimited wireless connectivity. Finland Pavilion at MWC19 displays the future of technology with its abundant digital solutions, ranging from connectivity and 5G to AR/VR/XR and IoT.

The 19 Finnish companies represent the world changing digital innovations and they will be showcasing their solutions and demos for the visitors throughout the event. There will also be evening program at the pavilion from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday 25th February at 5:00 PM, the main speaker of the evening dedicated to Women in Tech will be Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications, Anne Berner, who will open the reception with a keynote addressing digital transformation and the opportunities around 5G. The reception also highlights the career opportunities in leading Finnish companies and demonstrates reasons why Finland is the best place in the world for women to pursue a career in high tech companies.

"Finland plans to be a forerunner as a user and developer of 5G technology. Our Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, has created a 5G ecosystem that will accelerate the development of new innovations and services through collaboration with other 5G experiments," Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner says.

"Finland is the perfect environment for 5G trials, because our pro-trialing legislation and flexible regulation encourages trialing of new technologies and innovations. The ecosystem has already almost seventy different member entities that include for example cities, ports, aviation and research centers," Berner adds.

"It is an honor to welcome Minister Berner to open our pavilion in MWC19," says Hanna Marttinen-Deakins, Senior Director of ICT Digitalization at Business Finland. "Finland is very excited and looking forward to enable digital trust societies with fitting technologies and ways of working. Digital infrastructure will be our new critical infrastructure, and we welcome companies and countries from all over the world to collaborate with us. Business Finland will soon be announcing major investments on this area."

On Tuesday 26th February at 5:00 PM, the main speaker at the pavilion will be Antti Aumo,Executive Director at Business Finland, who will give a keynote about Finland and the development and business effects of 5G/6G. The keynote will be followed by a panel discussion with experts from Cloudstreet, Miradore, University of Oulu, and Wirepas.

On Wednesday 27th February at 5:00 PM, the main speakers at the pavilion will be Juha-Matti Liukkonen from Reaktor,Tuomas Korpela from VTT Technical Research Center of Finland and Antonio Franchi from European Space Agency. The speakers will explore the business perspectives and development of New Space Economy.

COMPANIES AT A GLANCE

The 19 companies at the Finland pavilion will be showcasing their latest collection of digital innovations. Several companies, including Exomi and Optofidelity, will be launching new products at MWC19.

Among others, the product development and IoT solutions designer company Haltian is rapidly gaining fame internationally. In 2018 Gartner rewarded Haltian with the Cool Vendor recognition in the category of IoT service suppliers, and the company recently raised one of the biggest investment rounds in Finland in 2018.

Meanwhile, Varjo, the technology leader in industrial-grade VR/XR headsets, just announced the world's first human eye-resolution virtual reality device, the Varjo VR-1. The VR-1 is designed solely for professionals in industrial design, training and simulation, architecture, engineering and construction. Varjo's first headset has a resolution of more than 20 times higher than any other VR headset currently on the market. VR-1 also comes with world's most advanced integrated eye tracking, enabling high-precision analytics and interaction with human-eye resolution VR content

These are just some examples of the Finnish companies' groundbreaking digital expertise, which will be on full display at MWC19. For the full list of companies and detailed program, visit our website: https://www.businessfinland.com/mwc

Business Finland is the Finnish innovation funding, trade, investment, and travel promotion organization, headquartered in Helsinki. Business Finland is fully owned by the Finnish Government employing some 600 experts in 40 offices globally and in 20 regional offices around Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network. www.businessfinland.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005775/en/

Contacts:

Hanna Marttinen-Deakins

Senior Director, ICT Digitalization

Business Finland

hanna.marttinen-deakins@businessfinland.fi

p. +358 40 343 3348

Press inquiries:

Ona Aula

Business Finland

ona.aula@businessfinland.fi

p. +358 40 828 6697