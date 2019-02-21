Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/businessfinland/
|Company:
|Business Finland
|Booth/Stand:
|5C41
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2019
Feb 25 28, 2019
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
http://www.businessfinland.com
|Facebook:
|
https://www.facebook.com/BusinessFinland/
|Twitter:
|
https://twitter.com/BusinessFinland
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-finland
About Business Finland
Business Finland is the Finnish innovation funding, trade, investment, and travel promotion organization, headquartered in Helsinki. Business Finland is fully owned by the Finnish Government employing some 600 experts in 40 offices globally and in 20 regional offices around Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network. www.businessfinland.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005777/en/
Contacts:
PR Contact
Ona Aula
+358 40 8286697
ona.aula@businessfinland.fi