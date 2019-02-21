New "Dendo Drive House" Package

World Premiere for Engelberg Tourer

World Premiere for new Outlander Sport

European Premiere for new L200

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will be exhibiting at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show*1, March 5th through 17th, under the company's global tagline "Drive your Ambition."

The MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER and the 2020 Outlander Sport compact SUV will make their global debuts at the show. The new L200 one-ton pickup will have its first showing in Europe.

In addition, MMC will demonstrate a new service called "DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)" which offers ways to reduce climate change and support higher demand for energy.

This energy ecosystem allows owners to generate, store and share energy automatically between the car and the house. The package, called Dendo as it translates to "electric" in Japanese, is a system composed of solar panels, a bi-directional charger using Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology, a home storage battery and Mitsubishi's Outlander PHEV.

*1. Officially press days are on March 5th and 6th, and it is open to the general public from March 7th to March 17th. For more information, please see: https://www.gims.swiss/

1. Overview of MMC Exhibition

The MMC show lineup will include the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER, the 2020 Outlander Sport compact SUV (RVR or ASX in some markets) and the European-market 2020 L200 one-ton pickup truck.

L200 one-ton pickup (European-market model)

Under the Engineered Beyond Tough philosophy that has spawned successive generations of Mitsubishi pickup trucks, the new L200 has been developed into an Ultimate Sport Utility Truck concept. Features include: a powerful design incorporating a new generation of MMC's DYNAMIC SHIELD front styling; a 4WD system that delivers improved all-terrain performance; and the use of advanced active safety technologies. The L200's renowned durability and reliability for business use is complemented by improvements in comfort and ride for private customers.

The new L200 uses a newly-developed 2.2L turbodiesel engine mated to 6-speed automatic or manual transmissions to deliver powerful and smooth acceleration and quieter performance. The engine employs the AdBlue*2 aqueous urea-SCR system to remove NOx emissions from the exhaust gas and is EURO 6d-TEMP compliant.

*2…A registered trademark of the German Association of the Automobile Industry (VDA)

2. Demonstrations

(1) DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)

MMC will display the "DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)" system in a purpose-built showcase. It will demonstrate DDH to customers in an easy-to-understand format showcasing how it can lower electricity bills and fuel costs, provide an emergency power supply, and create a more sustainable power supply.

(2) Connected Services Demonstration

In another technology exhibit, MMC will demonstrate Mitsubishi Connect. Visitors to the show can experience how the Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) info-entertainment system can deliver safety, maintenance and entertainment services by connecting through smartphone and other device interfaces.

3. MMC 89th Geneva Motor Show Lineup Model No. on display Remarks Press Days General

Public Days MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER 1 1 Global debut. Concept car ASX/Outlander Sport 1 1 Global debut (2020 model year). Europe-market model. Show car. RVR Outlander Sport in some markets L200 1 1 Europe debut (2020 model year). Europe-market model. Show car. Triton outside Europe Outlander PHEV 2 2 Eclipse Cross 1 1 Outlander 1 Space Star 1 Mirage outside Europe i-MiEV 1 Custom 2019 Geneva International Motor Show Car Wrap Total 6 9

Demonstrations DENDO DRIVE HOUSE Connected Service Outlander PHEV cutaway chassis

Technology Exhibit Outlander PHEV cutaway chassis

MMC has setup a special website at the following URL to provide the information about its exhibits at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/innovation/motorshow/2019/gms2019/

