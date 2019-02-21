sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

PR Newswire

London, February 21

AIM and Media Release

21 February 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY19 Interim Results - Investor and Shareholder Conference Call

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is scheduled to release its FY19 Interim Results on Monday, 25 February 2019. Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss the results with investors and shareholders that day.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 25 February 2019
Time: 08:00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT
Conference ID: 152722

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294

New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281Singapore: 800 101 2785

China Wide: 4001 200 659

Europe conference call

Date: Monday 25 February 2019
Time: 9.30am GMT
Conference ID: 465521

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705

Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 USA: (855) 881 1339

Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: 1855 8811 339

France: 0800 913 848 Switzerland: 0800 820 030

Germany: 0800 182 7617South Africa: 0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


