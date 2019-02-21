Starcount Insights Names Joanna Wardle Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer data and insight analytics consultancy, Starcount has announced the appointment of Joanna Wardle as Chief Commercial Officer. Joanna joins Starcount in this new leadership role from a background in both advertising and management consultancy.

Joanna will be responsible for driving all aspects of client development and sales as well as Starcount's marketing offering. Starcount was listed in the Financial Times top 30 UK Leading Management Consultancies Report 2019 and has recently grown major accounts with M&S and Holland & Barrett. Joanna will report into Starcount CEO Edwina Dunn (founder of data analytics giant dunnhumby).

Joanna previously held the role of Managing Partner at OMD UK, part of the award-winning Omnicom Media Group. She was responsible for leading the agency's new business, marketing and PR agendas. Prior to this, she was a Management Consultant in Capgemini's Digital Transformation and Business Analytics practice where she worked across a wide range of leading brands, notably in the retail, luxury and FMCG sectors.

Edwina Dunn said: "Joanna's experience means she brings a great deal of insight into solving client's business challenges across a range of disciplines. She will play a major role in the commercial development of our business. Joanna brings experience, energy and enthusiasm that will inspire both our team and our clients."

Speaking of her appointment, Joanna said: "I am thrilled to join the team at Starcount. I am hugely impressed by their products as well as their vision for unlocking actionable insights for clients. Understanding what emotionally drives consumers to interact with brands, enabling prediction of purchasing behaviour is at the forefront of Starcount's offering. This is a very exciting time to join a fast growing and innovative data-science business."

About Starcount, www.starcount.com

Starcount is a data science company, blending proprietary technology and machine learning with a deep expertise and pedigree in data-based insights. Starcount is led by data science pioneers Edwina Dunn and Clive Humby.

Experts in the science of purchase and intent, at Starcount we hand our clients the tools and power to take control of their data, to improve customer understanding and transform business performance.

