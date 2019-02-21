IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) to produce its annual World Ports Conference, beginning in spring 2020.

Under the agreement, IHS Markit will leverage its extensive experience in organizing successful events and producing quality editorial content in the maritime industry to build the World Ports Conference into a world-class event with a focus on positioning ports front and center in the global maritime conversation. The conference will highlight the indispensable role of ports in global maritime trade and bring together key industry stakeholders for learning, information sharing, networking and collaboration.

IHS Markit and IAPH also agreed to extend their longstanding collaboration on IAPH's Ports Harbors publication by upgrading both content and design. IAPH's access to experts in member ports will also be combined with IHS Markit knowledge and unique maritime and trade data resources in order to develop indices and benchmarks to support IAPH's port sustainability initiatives.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to support such a world-class organization as IAPH in developing the World Ports Conference into a major industry event. In taking on this task we bring a unique combination of event organizing experience, data assets, and deep subject matter expertise within the maritime industry," said Stuart Strachan, senior vice president, Maritime Trade at IHS Markit. "We look forward to developing a long-term partnership to support IAPH to advance its leadership position within the global ports and maritime sectors."

"This agreement marks another important step forward for our organization and our World Ports Sustainability Program as we partner with a global leader in maritime intelligence, publishing and conference production," said Patrick Verhoeven, managing director of policy and strategy at IAPH. "IHS Markit has a wealth of knowhow on ports, the global supply chain and international trade allowing our members to gain an important partner today and for the future."

