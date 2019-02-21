Showa Denko K.K. Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) will begin shipment of newly developed 3.5-inch HD media this year based on the Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR) technology for next-generation hard disk drives (HDDs).This new product has been adopted by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation for use in its MAMR-technology-based 18 terabyte near-line HDD, which represents the largest storage capacity in the industry. Toshiba will begin sample shipment this year. SDK's new HD media has storage capacity of 2 terabyte per disk, and uses aluminum substrate. In terms of Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR)*, this product represents the 10th generation media.Due to the rapid expansion of cloud service, video content, and image-sharing website, data centers need HDDs with larger storage capacity. As the largest independent HD media supplier, SDK aims to quickly launch top-quality media based on innovative technologies, including MAMR and Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR). In accordance with its motto of "Best in Class," SDK will continue contributing to the increases in storage capacities of HDDs.* CMR means Perpendicular Magnetic Recording (PMR) without the use of Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). CMR ensures high random access.Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2019/27355.htmlAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.