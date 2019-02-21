IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is proud to announce a close partnership with Infineon and pmdtechnologies. Combining latest hardware from Infineon and pmdtechnologies and cutting-edge 3D Face biometric software from IDEMIA, the companies offer a seamless experience to end-users.

The IDEMIA 3D Face recognition solution, which was unveiled at the last edition of the Mobile World Congress and that pioneers 3D acquisition technologies, reflects smartphone users' demand for simplification, efficiency and security.

IDEMIA, Infineon and pmdtechnologies are combining their high-level expertise for this 3D Face recognition solution to provide a complete solution for OEMs and system integrators that delivers an optimal user experience, focusing on convenience, extremely fast recognition and bullet-proof security.

IDEMIA, Infineon and pmdtechnologies will present the 3D Face facial recognition solution on their respective stands at the Mobile World Congress 2019 from 25th February.

This joint solution is optimized and ready to be incorporated into any device design such as smartphones, tablets or PCs, to allow user authentication for unlocking and securing mobile payments. The companies are working on new market segments such as Automotive to provide driver authentication and monitoring systems.

"We are very proud to work closely with Infineon and pmdtechnologies to continuously improve our IDEMIA 3D Face recognition solution. Thanks to this partnership, we are today able to provide a solution that's ahead of its time and highly secure for a multitude of use-cases," says Yves Portalier, EVP of the Connected Objects Business Unit.

"IDEMIA with their strong background in biometrics and secure authentication has discovered the power of true 3D data very early. Matching the 3D scan acquired by the REAL3TM camera directly in 3D-space with the 3D reference library improves security and relaxes the demand for high sensor resolutions or multiple sensors.This is a big step forward compared to conventional 2D-matching using additional 3D data for liveness-detection and anti-spoofing only", says Philipp von Schierstaedt, Vice President and responsible for RF Sensors business in Infineon Technologies.

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

