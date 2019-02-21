Transaction Solutions International (TSN) has acquired Sydney-based cloud solutions consultancy and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Partner Cloudten. Specialists in financial services technology, with Cloudten's security expertise TSN will expand its cloud security offerings on an international scale.

Specialising in Security, DevOps, Big Data and AI, Cloudten provides a diverse range of cloud and technology solutions to enterprise clients across the banking, financial, health, and government sectors. The acquisition is a symbiotic fit with TSN's cyber security subsidiary Decipher Works (DWX) and will build on potential synergies amongst the technologies.

Jeffrey Lai, Managing Director of TSN, describes, "Cloudten brings some of the best AWS capabilities which are required by our clients in DWX, and vice versa. Combining the expertise of both companies will also help us to strengthen our cloud and security offering."

Following the opening of a Singapore office in May 2018, as part of TSN's international expansion plans Cloudten has launched operations in London. Already a trusted partner to some of Australia's biggest organisations, Cloudten's UK launch will capitalise on the growth of cloud adoption in Europe.

Cloudten's London-based operations will be led by its CEO, Malcolm Duncanson.

"We serve an increasingly international community of customers," describes Malcolm Duncanson. "With demand for cloud services growing in Europe, a London office will allow us to deliver more tailored cloud solutions to our customers and partners across Europe."

Last year Cloudten was selected by the UK Government to join G-Cloud 10, the new government digital marketplace for IT products and services. As experts in theprovision of diverse and flexible cloud and technology solutions, as part of G-Cloud 10 Cloudten was able to offer its cloud-based government services on an increasingly international scale.

About Cloudten:

Cloudten Industries is an APAC-based cloud consultancy and an Advanced Consulting Partner of AWS. Cloudten provides cloud solutions and migration services, helping enterprise and government organisations implement and intelligently integrate cloud technologies. Cloudten delivers end-to-end competencies to help customers build flexible, highly available, resilient and efficient cloud environments.

