Former Head of Cybersecurity at CA Technologies Takes the Reigns at Leading Data and Endpoint Protection Company

Digital Guardian today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mordecai ("Mo") Rosen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Rosen was most recently the General Manager for Cybersecurity at CA Technologies (now a Broadcom company), and brings more than 25 years of high-tech senior leadership experience to Digital Guardian. With Rosen at the helm, Digital Guardian expects to aggressively grow its core Data Loss Prevention (DLP) business and extend its push into the rapidly growing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) space with the industry's only content aware EDR solution.

The EDR market is expected to grow from $785M in 2017 to $5.871M by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% according to Research and Markets, with the hosted deployment model expected to take over the market dominance during this forecast period1. Digital Guardian, named a Leader in the The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 20182, has been offering hosted EDR since 2013. An increasing sense of urgency to protect sensitive data and intellectual property from insider threats and outside attackers has driven significant growth for Digital Guardian, with the company adding more than 150 new customers worldwide in 2018 with their cloud-based, combined data loss prevention/EDR data protection platform.

"Mo is a world-class executive with extensive experience in cybersecurity, managed security and SaaS, whose held senior leadership positions in both successful start-ups and large publicly-held technology companies," said Paul Ciriello, Interim CEO, Digital Guardian. "We are pleased to have Mo lead Digital Guardian and truly believe his leadership will accelerate our growth, extend our brand, and deliver on our mission of securing the world's most sensitive information."

Ciriello, who was overseeing day to day operations as Interim CEO, will work closely with Rosen to ensure a seamless transition. Ciriello will return to his previous role as an investor and member of Digital Guardian's Board of Directors.

"Mo is a seasoned industry veteran who has intimate knowledge of the infosec space, including emerging technologies and market dynamics," said David Stienes, Partner at LLR Partners and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Digital Guardian. "His strategic vision and understanding for how cybersecurity will continue to evolve makes him the perfect leader for Digital Guardian."

"Digital Guardian is one of the most innovative companies in security today, and is leading the next generation of content-aware data and endpoint protection," said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. "The company has just come off the most successful quarter and year in its history and is poised for its next stage of high growth. I am delighted to lead such an important company, and look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the talented leadership team."

Rosen joined CA Technologies in August 2015 with the Xceedium acquisition, where he was the Chief Operating Officer. While at CA, Rosen was a key member of the team that acquired Veracode for $612M which was sold to Thoma Bravo just 16 months later for $965M. Prior to that, Rosen has held several senior management positions, including serving as senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at NetSec, a leading managed security services provider acquired by MCI/Verizon.

Digital Guardian provides the industry's only data protection platform that is purpose-built to stop data theft from both insiders and external adversaries. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. It's buttressed by the DG Cloud, a big data security analytics backend that sees and blocks all threats to sensitive information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of on premises, SaaS or managed service deployment. Digital Guardian's unique data awareness, combined with threat detection and response, enables organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business.

