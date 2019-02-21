Brigade Electronics surpasses quality standards with unprecedented warranty periods

PORTLAND, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has a longstanding reputation for high quality products and has further surpassed expectations with unprecedented warranty periods.

The highly skilled engineering team at Brigade, which recently opened a new flagship engineering and warehousing premises, has consistently demonstrated their ability to create reliable products that offer low warranty returns with quality being a key focus at the heart of the business.

The warranty periods for Brigade's Select range cameras, Backsense and Sidescan systems has increased from two to three years. Brigade's Elite range camera monitor systems have been extended from three to five years' warranty and Backeye360 systems from two to five years. The white sound reversing alarm continues to offer a lifetime warranty.

Stuart Matthews, Group Engineering Director of Brigade said: "At Brigade we have a team of around 20 engineers and growing. Disciplines range from product development, quality control, applications engineering and project management. They focus on quality at every stage of the process. The integrity lies within our product development lifecycle where we ensure testing to rigorous standards to verify the design standard and product requirements with the aim of making sure they are fit for purpose."

This approach and Brigade's ISO compliance helps the company to work with the strict processes and quality assurances demanded by OEMS whilst providing a brand that customers can trust around the world. Products are tested to industry standards to ensure that they can withstand the required environmental operating conditions. They are then further independently tested for a host of certifications to suit worldwide markets.

Quality at Brigade is backed up by exceptional service and a technical help line, benefits that its customers expect from a premium brand.

www.brigade-electronics.com