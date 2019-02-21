Situated in south-east India, the state of Andhra Pradesh is a leading producer of renewable energy with 7.2 GW of installed capacity as of December 2018. The state's share of renewable energy as part of total capacity has trebled in the last four years from 11% in 2014 to 30% in 2018.From pv magazine India Andhra Pradesh has ambitious plans to increase its renewable energy capacity 2.5 times to 18 GW by 2022 and then four times by 2029. However, there are gaps that need to be addressed, if the state is to achieve this. At the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), we ...

