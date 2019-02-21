Atos helps CALMIP achieve leading calculation results with BullSequana supercomputer

Paris, February 21 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that its supercomputer, the BullSequana X1000, is now operational at CALMIP (Calcul en Midi-Pyrénées), one of the biggest multi-scale inter-university supercomputing centres in France. Christened Olympe, the supercomputer will be used as part of the CADAMIP project over the period 2018-2022, to enable the university community to advance on over 200 projects in the sectors of materials, fluid mechanics, universe sciences and chemistry.

Achieving a world-first in HPC

The BullSequana has already enabled CALMIP to achieve two major challenges - one related to the manufacturing of plastic with a world-first result in terms of calculating precision, and the other on oceanography, and more specifically on the ocean circulation in the Mediterranean Basin.

The supercomputer has a peak performance of 1,3 petaflop/s (1,3 million billion operations per second) bringing 5 times more computing and processing power than that of the previous supercomputer, for the same energy consumption.

Installed at the Espace Clément Ader in the heart of the Toulouse Aérospace Innovation Campus site, the new supercomputer ensures that Toulouse remains one of the most efficient university computing centres in France.

"We are very proud" said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President HPC & Quantum at Atos "to provide Calmip with this supercomputer designed with the latest technologies and to offer a reliable, high-performance tool to researchers and scientists to support their research and innovation projects."

"For the next 4 years, this new Olympe machine should allow our traditional HPC users to be more ambitious in the complexity of the research they undertake. It will also make it possible to broaden the opening towards new themes such as Life Sciences or Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence, thanks in particular to its latest generation accelerator cards", explains Jean-Luc Estivalèzes, CALMIP Director.

Find out more about how CALMIP is using Atos' supercomputer in this interview with Jean-Luc Estivalèzes, CALMIP Director; Nicolas Renon, CALMIP Operations Manager, Hervé Neau, Research Engineer at CNRS/IMFT and Claude Estournel, Research Manager at CNRS, Oceanographer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL2P2QrA-yE&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL2P2QrA-yE&feature=youtu.be)

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/laurajanefau)





Click here for the pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2235954/880390.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

