IMImobile releases unified RCS Messaging API to accelerate RCS adoption for enterprise customer communications

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019, today releases a unified RCS Messaging API alongside its low-code toolset, in its enterprise cloud communications platform, IMIconnect, to drive the adoption of RCS business messaging by leading enterprises globally.



Rich Communication Service (RCS) has been widely anticipated as the evolution for SMS messaging to deliver rich customer experiences to today's digitally savvy consumers. According to Mobilesquared, there will be 1.01bn people using RCS messaging across 168 mobile operators globally by the end of 2019. This is expected to grow to 3.23bn across 486 mobile operators by the end of 2023.1

With the release of its unified RCS API in the IMIconnect platform, enterprises can rapidly design, build and launch RCS messaging journeys with the low-code, drag and drop workflow builder. The unified RCS API reduces the complexity of integrating with multiple carriers whose implementations often differ in areas such as authentication, media management and response processing.

"Interactions between businesses and consumers are increasingly shifting to messaging channels. Our unified API and drag-and-drop tools allow businesses to easily incorporate RCS into their communications strategy and rapidly deliver richer, interactive customer communications enabled by AI-powered bots and human agents seamlessly working together to create a frictionless customer experience", said Sudarshan Dharmapuri, SVP Product Management.

The RCS API provides the ability to perform capability lookups, send messages (including rich cards and carousels), receive messages, process customer actions and typing indicators as well as supporting Universal Profile (UP) 2.0 version of the GSMA specification. For devices and carriers that do not support RCS, IMIconnect enables an automatic fall-back to other channels such as SMS or MMS, therefore ensuring deliverability of critical communications.

Customers such as Hermes, DPD, Pizza Hut, Shell and Barclays that have used IMImobile's unified RCS Messaging API will be showcasing their RCS Messaging experiences at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 25th to 28th February.

To sign up for IMIconnect and start using IMImobile's unified RCS Messaging API, visit the website here .

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a cloud communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform manages over 42 billion messages a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

