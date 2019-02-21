Software Defined Storage Market Likely to Rise at Stellar 29.2% CAGR; Mergers and Collaborations to aid Vendors Earn Big Bucks - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the TMR report, the global software defined storage market is expected to be worth US$48.18 bn by 2025-end, expanding at a stellar 29.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The global software defined storage market stood at a valuation of US$4.86 bn in 2016.

The global software defined storage market is anticipated to display lucrative growth opportunities for participants in the near future, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Entry of new players with deep pockets is likely to lead to vast hierachical changes in the software defined storage market. This, along with advanced technological capabilities is likely to lead to strategic collaborations and partnerships. In this scenario, leading companies are likely to enter into tie-ups with these new players to boost their technological competencies. This, however, may act as a barrier for new players to establish a presence in the global software defined storage market.

Some key players in the global software defined storage market are VMWare Inc., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Dell EMC, Microsoft Corporation, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

By end user, the BFSI industry segment is likely to hold the leading share of the market over the forecast period. This is mainly because of rising awareness to adopt dependable back-up data storage programs. By geography, North America rakes in the lion's share in the software defined storage market. The growth of this region is mainly because of high-awareness among individuals for market-based services.

Mammoth Volume Data Generation for everyday Functioning pushes Demand for Software Defined Storage

According to the analysis of our experts, a slew of benefits pertaining to data security and minimum chance of data breach, as compared to other storage methods, is primarily driving the software defined storage market. Software defined storage display benefits of energy saving, less cost of construction of data centers, and operational ease. Massive volume of data generated on a daily basis from industrial, commercial, and residential consumers necessitates reliable data storage system to prevent loss of critical data. With consistent improvements in software applications with respect to use and ease of learning, along with evolution of computers with high operational speeds, the software defined storage is indirectly benefitted.

High Initial Setup Cost Limits Demand

On the contrary, the software defined storage market faces growth challenges. Firstly, high cost involved for the initial setup of processes and programs for storage defined storage is a roadblock to this market.

Nevertheless, efforts for product innovations and to reduce overall cost of software defined storage will serve to provide lucrative opportunities to the global software defined storage market.

Software Defined Storage Market (Usage - Data back up and disaster recovery, Surveillance, and Storage Provisioning; Software - SDS Server, SDS Controller Software, Data Security, and Data Management; End User - BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, and High Tech) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Global Software Storage Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Usage

Data Back up and Disaster recovery

Surveillance

Storage Provisioning

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Software

SDS Server

SDS Controller Software

Data Security

Data Management

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By End-User

BFSI

Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

High Tech

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market: By Geography

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and A.E



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

