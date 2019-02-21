The Italian PV market grew 7% last year with new capacity additions of 437 MW. Of that figure, only about 47 MW was for installations larger than 1 MW - a clear sign rooftop PV is still driving demand.Italy deployed around 436.5 MW of new PV systems last year, according to provisional numbers released by Italian renewable energy association Anie Rinnovabili and based on data provided from grid operator Terna. Last year's performance represented 7% growth on 2017, when new additions came in at 409 MW, and took Italy's cumulative installed PV capacity to 20,084 MW. In 2016 and 2015, new capacity ...

