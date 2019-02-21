FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: FANDOM SPORTS Strengthens Its Global Trademark Portfolio to Cover the Brand and Technology Assets.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company").

FANDOM SPORTS has further strengthened its global trademark portfolio to cover the brand and the technology assets of the company. The revolutionary fandomplatform is servicing sports super fans under the registered trademark Pick A Fight, which also serves as the Company's tagline. The FANDOM SPORTS intellectual property is built under one umbrella brand to support global operations and the live sports app scheduled for launch in Q2.

According to a recent NCBS article: When a name or a brand develops a reputation and is associated with quality goods or services, a trademark assumes importance. The trademark indicates to the public that there is a connection between the goods or services and the proprietor of the trademark. It acts as an indicator of quality and can help create an image for the business. If it is used without authorization, an action for infringement of the registered trademark can be filed, with serious consequences to the infringer. It is an extremely valuable form of intellectual property and is commonly used by companies, businesses, institutions and others across the world.

Registered trademarks for the FANDOM SPORTS brand logo and FANCOIN have been obtained across main global markets. Trademarks support the main monetization method through a Blockchain secured play currency built on IBM core technologies, offering a service to the sports super fans to PLAY, PREDICT and GET REWARDED.

The Blockchain-based advertising model enables a player economy where players earn virtual currency while advertisers build a direct relationship with the consumer.

The registered trademarks cover the key global markets of China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, India, United Kingdom and Germany. United States and Canada trademarks were filed in Q1 2018.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real-time sport and esports events. The Company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.FandomSports.net

