Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - On national TV Sat Feb. 23 & Sun Feb. 24, 2019 - BTV- Business Television visits five unique mining companies following the gold commodity trend upward. Full Episode

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU), (OTCQB: AUIAF) - led by two PhD geologists, this company is hoping to rediscover gold at a historical mine that hasn't been explored in over 400 years. Analyst Mark Reichman from Noble Capital weighs in. See Feature

Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) - this international gold mining company is engaged in all aspects of mining including exploration, development, and production of precious metals. See Feature

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIT) - The countdown to Canada's next gold mine is on. Mining Analyst, Chris Thompson from PI Financial shares his thoughts on the Eagle Gold Project, expected to be in production this fall. See Feature

Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV: NRG) (OTCQB: NRGOF) - Pivoting from silver to gold. BTV meets with the former CEO of Great Panther Silver, Robert Archer who's at the helm of this new gold exploration company. See Feature

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX: MOZ) (OTCQX: MGDPF) - BTV hears how this company found over four million ounces of gold in central Newfoundland. With comments from Mick Carew, Mining Analyst at Haywood Securities. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Feb. 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb. 24 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Feb. 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb. 24 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Mar. 3 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat Mar. 9 @ 9:00pm PST

