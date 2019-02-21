OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 21, 2019 AT 1:30 PM

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Outotec's Financial Statements 2018 has been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors (http://www.outotec.com/investors).

Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg (http://www.outotec.com/cg).



OUTOTEC OYJ



Rita Uotila

Vice President - Investor Relations

tel: +358 20 529 2003



e-mail rita.uotila@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main Media

www.outotec.com





Outotec Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2235969/880399.pdf)

Outotec Financial statements 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2235969/880398.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

