GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 21, 2019 AT 1:30 PM

Outotec Oyj's Financial Statements 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Outotec's Financial Statements 2018 has been published and the Finnish and English pdf versions can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/investors (http://www.outotec.com/investors).

Outotec's Corporate Governance Statement has been published as a separate report and can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.outotec.com/cg (http://www.outotec.com/cg).


OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila
Vice President - Investor Relations
tel: +358 20 529 2003

e-mail rita.uotila@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.outotec.com


Outotec Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2235969/880399.pdf)
Outotec Financial statements 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2235969/880398.pdf)


