Unimpressed by last year's China policy-related shenanigans, the inverter maker continued to grow at a rapid pace as it acquired storage, uninterruptable power supply (UPS) and e-mobility related businesses. Its full-year results place SolarEdge in a good position going into a more promising year, with solar installations expected to hit double-digit growth figures in many markets and reach 120 GW globally.Last year may have brought an unexpected hit to Chinese solar subsidies amid an ever-present trade war with the U.S. but Israeli inverter maker SolarEdge nevertheless closed 2018 with strong ...

